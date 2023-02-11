Business

Meta delays setting budgets as FB parent plans fresh layoffs

In recent weeks there had been a lack of clarity surrounding budgets and future head count, the FT reported, citing two Meta employees familiar with the situation.
The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium
The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium Reuters
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) has delayed finalizing the budgets of multiple teams as it prepares a fresh round of job cuts, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

In recent weeks there had been a lack of clarity surrounding budgets and future head count, the FT reported, citing two Meta employees familiar with the situation.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of normal business hours.

Earlier this month, Meta announced that it expects its 2023 expenses at between $89 billion and $95 billion, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg calling the period a "Year of Efficiency."

The WhatsApp owner had cut more than 11,000 jobs or 13% of its workforce in November, following such tech companies as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) which have announced thousands of layoffs due to the economic downturn.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Economic Downturn
companies
Meta
budgets
Facebook parent Meta Platforms
multiple teams
lack of clarity
fresh layoffs

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in