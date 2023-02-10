Microsoft-owned GitHub to lay off 10% staff
NEW DELHI: Microsoft-owned open source developer platform GitHub is laying off 10 per cent of its workforce through the end of the company’s fiscal year.
GitHub had about 3,000 employees before the layoffs were announced. An earlier report said GitHub is also shutting down offices and will move to fully remote work culture.
It will also continue its hiring freeze and make a number of other internal changes to “protect the short-term health” of its business, the report mentioned. In an email to employees, GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke said sustained growth is important for every business.
“Today, we are the home of 100 million developers, and we must become the developer-first engineering system for the world of tomorrow. We must continue to help our customers grow and thrive with GitHub, expedite and simplify their cloud adoption journey, while supporting them every day,” the CEO wrote.
“Unfortunately, this will include changes that will result in a reduction of GitHub’s workforce by up to 10 per cent through the end of FY23. The hiring pause that I announced on January 18 remains in effect,” he added.
With 10 mn base, India is the second largest developer community on GitHub, behind the US.
The open source developer platform has reached 100 million members globally, and is growing fast in India too where it has crossed 10 million developers on the platform
