Infosys sacks freshers for failing internal assessment
BENGALURU: After corporate giant Wipro showed the exit door to hundreds of freshers who failed to pass the tests, it is the turn of Infosys to sack the probationers for failing to prove their credentials in the internal assessments.
Infosys is allegedly letting go of hundreds of employees, who are at the fag end of their training and failed the internal assessment tests. The new recruits will have to undergo comprehensive training before they are added into various teams for full-fledged work.
Senior employees in the IT Company stated on condition of anonymity that though there is economic slowdown and recession, the companies are focusing more on quality and productivity. Therefore, average talent is not preferred under the circumstances.
“The pandemic in the last two years has affected the education, quality of students and their skillsets. There is a clear lack regarding teaching and the honing of skills. Many graduates, who passed out in the last two years, are not in a position to prove themselves and there is extreme pressure on the trainees,” they explain.
Sources explained that the freshers are provided with two chances to clear their assessment. If they fail, they will not be onboarded. But, the freshers who have been sacked from Infosys maintained that members of the teams which did not get projects are being asked to go and those with projects are not touched.
