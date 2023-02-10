Agnikul Cosmos’s 3D printed engine completes flight test

CHENNAI: The city-based rocket start-up Agnikul Cosmos Private Ltd has said it has successfully completed the flight acceptance test of its 3D printed Agnilet engine.

In a tweet, it said: “Humbled to announce the successful completion of the flight acceptance test of our Agnilet engine that will be used for our upcoming controlled suborbital flight. Thankful to theA@INSPACeIND team to have come in person & experienced this live. “This engine was completely manufactured at Agnikul’s Rocket Factory-1. So, besides validating the engine for flight, we are also humbled to demonstrate the ability to design, manufacture & test a fresh rocket engine fully in-house.”