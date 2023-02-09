SaaS major Zoho unveils integrated platform Trident
CHENNAI: Software-as-a-service major Zoho Corporation on Wednesday unveiled a unified communications platform called ‘Trident’ that integrates collaboration, productivity and communication experience.
It is Zoho’s first desktop native application and combines mail, messages, audio/video calls, calendar and tasks.
Additionally, the Zoho Voice platform is now a full phone system integrated directly within Zoho Cliq (team collaboration), and Zoho Meeting (web conferencing) to allow employees to make direct line calls, send SMSes, and pick up inbound calls across the apps, as per a release. Zoho webinar is available within its meeting app.
“In the past year, Zoho Workplace adoption has accelerated as businesses of all sizes transition to digital-forward, hybrid work. With a clear focus on continued innovation, Zoho is well positioned to thrive during this time of readjustment,” said Rakeeb Rafeeque, Product Strategy , Zoho Workplace. Zoho Workplace now serves over 16 million users worldwide. In India, Zoho Workplace grew 33 per cent (year-over-year) in 2022. Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are driving growth in the region.
