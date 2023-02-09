SaaS major Zoho unveils integrated platform Trident

“In the past year, Zoho Workplace adoption has accelerated as businesses of all sizes transition to digital-forward, hybrid work. With a clear focus on continued innovation, Zoho is well positioned to thrive during this time of readjustment,” said Rakeeb Rafeeque, Product Strategy , Zoho Workplace. Zoho Workplace now serves over 16 million users worldwide. In India, Zoho Workplace grew 33 per cent (year-over-year) in 2022. Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are driving growth in the region.