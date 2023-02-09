MRF’s KM Mammen conferred lifetime achievement award by ATMA
NEW DELHI: Hisashi Takeuchi, MD-CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, presented the ATMA lifetime achievement award to KM Mammen, Chairman and Managing Director of MRF Ltd and past chairman, ATMA at the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA) annual conclave 2023 in the city on Wednesday.
The award is in recognition of his distinctive and outstanding leadership qualities, invaluable contribution to the Indian tyre industry and for leading the industry from the front for over 20 years.
Mammen, said, “The founder of MRF, KM Mammen Mapillai had a vision for the company, and it has been my constant endeavour to live up to it. I believe this is a recognition of the great effort we all have put into making India a global hub for the tyre industry. Over the years, our Industry has evolved and now we have the capability to manufacture the best quality tyres and compete in the world market.”
KM Mammen has been at the helm of every landmark achievement that has brought MRF to the milestone of over Rs 19,000 crore (over $2.3 billion) turnover and in its ranking, of being amongst one of the top tyre companies in the world.
