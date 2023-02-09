LIC subscribers can access policy-related info on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday introduced a 24x7 interactive service for its subscribers on WhatsApp, allowing policyholders to easily access information and services related to policies within the official LIC WhatsApp chatbot, developed by ValueFirst.

Policyholders will now be able to access over 11 services directly on WhatsApp, including information on loan eligibility, repayment quotation, policy status, bonus information, statement of units, LIC services links, updates on premium due dates, loan interest due date notification, certificate on paid premium, opt-in/opt-out option, and end conversation.

“LIC’s services on the WhatsApp business platform are redefining the conventional experience for policyholders, making it simpler, safe, secure and on the go,” said Ravi Garg, director, Business Messaging, WhatsApp India.