Freshworks teams up with Meta for chat-AI projects
CHENNAI: Global software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Freshworks on Monday announced a partnership with Meta (formerly Facebook) where companies have increased customer retention by using Freshworks’ conversational AI bots to automate communication with buyers through WhatsApp, Instagram Messaging, and Facebook Messenger.
The Meta Business Messaging integrations with Freshworks’ CX and CRM products make customer and prospect engagement easy for support, sales and marketing teams.
With Freshworks AI-powered bots, businesses can tailor and automate messaging journeys for each channel, configure workflows across multiple channels or languages, and efficiently train bots with NLP learning capabilities, the company said in a statement.
“Messaging is how people and businesses want to communicate and get business done. Businesses of all sizes are embracing this shift and finding new opportunities to better engage with customers, offer support, and drive sales,” said Kyle Jenke, Business Messaging, director of Partnerships at Meta.
“We’re excited to work with Freshworks to make WhatsApp available for more businesses to better manage the end-to-end customer journey on our messaging platform,” Jenke added.
As per Forrester, 68 per cent of consumers say that if they can choose where to make a purchase, they are more likely to go with a business that offers convenient communication.
Based in San Mateo, California, Freshworks serves over 60,000 customers.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android