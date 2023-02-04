Salesforce sacks thousands of staaff

SAN FRANCISCO: Several Salesforce employees just came to know that they have been fired, as the company began laying off 7,000 workers or 10 per cent of its workforce as announced earlier last month. It was reported that 4,000 people have disappeared from Salesforces’s Slack channel over the past two days.

In San Francisco, the layoff round hit 258 workers, affecting “sales and customer service”, “technology and product” and “general administration”, according to a WARN notice.“ Layoff posts flooded LinkedIn from across the country and around San Francisco on Thursday, as workers bid adieu to their Salesforce ‘ohana’ and placed “#opentowork” filters on their profiles, reports SFGate.

In Ireland, 200 of the company’s 2,100 employees received their notices. Earlier, in a letter to employees, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said the environment remains “challenging” and our customers are taking a more measured approach to their purchasing decisions. It had 73,541 people on its payroll in early 2022.