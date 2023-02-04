Plants revamp to cost India Cements Rs 1,500 crore

N Srinivasan, vice-chairman-MD, India Cements, on Friday, said India Cements has embarked on a programme for the complete refurbishment of its old cement plants so as to improve their efficiency to bring it on par with competition. The exercise, estimated to cost Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 1,600 crore, is expected to take about 15 to 18 months for completion. This cost is proposed to be funded internally as the company does not intend to go for bank borrowing or raising debt. India Cements has a vast land bank of 26,000 acres, which would be monetised to raise the required funds.