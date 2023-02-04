Aptus disbursed Rs 1,734 cr in nine months of FY23
CHENNAI: Aptus Value Housing Finance India has disbursed Rs 1,734 crore registering a growth of 55% year on year, during 9MFY23.
M Anandan, CMD, said “We have built a strong branch network of 215 branches to deliver quality service to our customers. The Company is well capitalised with a net worth of over Rs 3,200 crore. As on Dec 31, 2022, we have maintained sufficient on balance sheet liquidity of over Rs 664 crore without including undrawn sanctions of Rs 400 crore from National Housing Bank.”
The business in these nine months geared up for strong growth in disbursements and collection efficiencies have come back to pre covid levels with considerable improvement in soft buckets, he said, adding 30 + DPD which was at 9.91% as on 31 March 2022 has come down to 6.27%. GNPAs were at 1.44% as of Dec 2022.
“We continued to grow consistently and delivered an AUM growth of 31% Year on Year. PAT (profit after tax) has grown at 41% and our ROA (return of asset) and ROE (return of equity) is one of the best in the Industry,” Anandan noted.
