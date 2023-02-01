Unorganised workers lobby against LCs
CHENNAI: Unorganised workers federations and labour activists are planning to reach out to all political parties to raise the need for the state government to take a stand against the Union government’s new labour codes.
The codes, according to labour activists, are pro-Corporate that take away the rights of the workforce, particularly the unorganised workers, and also undermine the role of labour unions.
They have conducted a series of protests and demonstrations demanding the state government to take a policy decision against the codes - Industrial relations (IRC), occupational safety and health and working conditions (OSHWC), social security (SSC) and wage code.
Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader and Papanasam MLA MH Jawahirullah had raised the issue while speaking during the demand for grants for the department of labour and employment in the Assembly last year.
“We are planning to approach the leaders of the political parties to raise the demand to pass a resolution similar to the NEET. We will urge leaders of the political parties to take up the issue in the forthcoming Assembly session,” advisor of the Unorganised Workers Federation R Geetha said.
