G Square plans for biz foray beyond south

CHENNAI: G Square Housing has recently expanded to two new major cities in south: Hyderabad and Mysuru. The south based plot promoter has also launched 10 new projects in the past three months, including a project in Karnataka valued at Rs 1,000 crore, an acquisition in Hyderabad valued at Rs 2,500 crore, as well as a project in TN valued at Rs 2,000 crore.

In the last 6 months, the company has seen a significant increase in growth, going from 600 plus employees to over 1,300 staff and reporting sales of Rs 2,000 crore in the last quarter.

Additionally, the company plans to expand beyond south and move into prospective markets such as Pune and Jaipur soon, as per a release.

The company recently launched its first-ever project in Hyderabad - G Square Eden Garden, which received an overwhelming response from customers, garnering over 250 bookings in a span of four days.

The recent plot projects such as G Square Palacia in Mysuru and G Square Epitome Integrated City in Hyderabad have been a massive success with over 500 bookings in just two weeks.

In recent years, it has launched some projects in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Hosur, Mysuru and Ballari.

Eshwar N, CEO, G Square Housing said, “Our number of projects and acquisitions showcases the complete growth trajectory of our company and its future plans. We will soon be expanding into the northern regions of the country, with upcoming projects in Pune and Jaipur, where there is a very high demand for plot properties.”