Govt to invite EoIs for Rs 41K cr transhipment port project

The ministry in a release on Friday said that the project is expected to be complete with an investment of Rs 41,000 crore ($5 bn), including investment from both government and PPP concessionaire. The EOI will be released on Saturday (January 28). The proposed port in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will have ultimate capacity to handle 16 million containers per year and in the first phase to be commissioned by 2028 at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore will handle above 4 million containers.