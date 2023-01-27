Tata Motors to hike prices of its passenger vehicles

CHENNAI: Automobile major Tata Motors on Friday announced a price hike across its internal combustion engine (ICE) passenger vehicles.

"Effective February 1, 2023, the weighted average increase will be 1.2 per cent, depending on the variant and model," the company said.

According to Tata Motors, the company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes and rise in overall input costs and is hence, passing on some portion through this hike.