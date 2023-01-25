SBI Cards Q3 PAT at Rs 509 crore

CHENNAI: Credit card major SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd on Tuesday closed Q3 of FY23 with a higher net profit of Rs 509.46 cr.

For the quarter ended Dec 31, 2022, it had earned a total operational revenue of Rs 3,507.12 cr (Q3FY22 Rs 2,889.46 cr) and a net profit of Rs 509.46 cr (Rs 386.77 cr).

After tax profit for the period under review is lower than the Rs 525.64 cr profit the company had posted for Q2 of this fiscal.

The company’s gross non performing asset (GNPA) and net NPA as of Dec 31, 2022 is 2.22 per cent and 0.80 per cent, respectively, as against 2.40 per cent and 0.83 per cent, respectively, as of Dec 31, 2021 and 2.22 per cent and 0.78 per cent, respectively, as of March 31, 2022.