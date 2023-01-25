Desi SaaS Cos to hit $35 bn in revenue in 5 yrs: Report

It will be a growth of 20-25 per cent per annum for the homegrown SaaS firms, according to Bain & Company’s report.

Investment in India SaaS went up by 20 per cent last year compared to 2021, and reached an all-time high of $5.1 billion, according to the report.

This was driven by increased interest in earlier-stage deals -- with significantly more seed deals that have doubled in size over the past 3 years and a doubling of Series A investments compared to 2021.