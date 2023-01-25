Airtel 5G Plus now live in 5 cities of Tamil Nadu

KOLKATA: Bharti Airtel(Airtel), India’s leading telecommunications services provider, on Tuesday announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Coimbatore, Madurai, Hosur, Tiruchy.

Airtel’s 5G services are already live in Chennai.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following places in these cities, according to a media statement here.

The company will augment its network in due course of time, making its services available across many other locations in these cities.