Reliance Jio profit rises by 28 pc to Rs 4,638 crore in third quarter

MUMBAI: Telecom giant Reliance Jio has posted a 28 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 4,638 crore for the quarter ending December 2022 against Rs 3,615 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations grew 18.9 per cent to Rs 22,998 crore from Rs 19,347 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

According to a statement from Reliance Jio, other income was at Rs 63 crore, against Rs 155 crore in the year-ago period.

Ebitda was Rs 12,009 crore against Rs 22,521 crore in the year-ago period while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin was at 52.2 per cent during the third quarter (October-December).

The operating margin of the reviewed quarter rose 50 basis points y-o-y to 26.6 per cent. Net profit margin during the quarter was 17.1 per cent against 15.9 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

The company's expenses were Rs 16,839 crore during the reviewed quarter, against Rs 14,655 crore in the year-ago period.

