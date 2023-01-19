Pratt & Whitney’s $36 mn engg centre in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney on Thursday announced the opening of its $36-million new India Engineering Centre (IEC) in Bengaluru.

Co-located in Yelahanka with the Pratt & Whitney India Capability Centre (ICC), opened last year to provide integrated global supply chain support, and the recently-inaugurated Collins Aerospace engineering and global operations centre, the new facility will work closely with centres in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico and Poland.

Pratt & Whitney is a part of Raytheon Technologies.

The IEC further enhances Raytheon Technologies’ combined presence in India of over 5,000 employees and facilitates collaboration across the company’s businesses, the company said.

“The company is making significant investments towards building a stronger aerospace ecosystem in-country. Beyond the over $40 million in financial investment in both the IEC and co-located India Capability Center, we are collaborating with local universities and investing in emerging technology companies to further enhance India’s homegrown capabilities,” said Ashmita Sethi, MD, United Technologies Corporation India Pvt Ltd (UTCIPL).

More than 50 employees are now based in the facility, with an additional 450 jobs to be filled over the next four years, it said in the statement on Thursday.

The IEC is expected to employ 500 engineers and professionals when fully staffed, the company said last year.

The latest centre will encompass elements such as aero and mechanical and control systems for various products in Pratt & Whitney’s broad portfolio of large and small commercial engines. It will also extend across the entire product lifecycle from development to field support and sustainment, as per the statement.