Chinese economy revival to boost global growth: Rajan

DAVOS: Former governor of RBI Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday said it is too premature to think that India will replace China when it comes to influencing global economic growth.

However, the situation may change going forward as India is already the world’s fifth largest economy, it is growing and has the potential to keep expanding.

At a World Economic Forum (WEF) press briefing on the recently released Chief Economists Outlook that saw majority of them expecting a global recession in 2023, Rajan said any recovery in the Chinese economy would definitely boost the global growth prospects.

Policymakers at this point of time are looking at the labour market and also at the housing market. Housing sales are not happening in the US, but prices are not falling. “Is it all gloom and doom? Not probably...If Mr Putin decides to end the war, there would be certainly an upside.” There are still 12 months to go and if China improves, that could be good, he noted.