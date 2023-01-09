Jio launches 5G services in 10 more Indian cities

MUMBAI: Reliance Jio on Monday announced the launch of its True 5G services across 10 cities - Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur, Ahmednagar.

Jio said its users in these cities would be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost, starting from Monday. These cities are in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra.

Jio spokesperson said the company has stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation "We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G services in these 10 cities across four states.

We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023.

These newly launched True 5G cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country," the spokesperson said.

A company release said True 5G has a threefold advantage because of its standalone 5G architecture with advanced fifth-generation mobile system (5G) network with its zero dependency on 4G network, the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands and its carrier aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust "data highway."