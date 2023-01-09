Apple to open first flagship store in India

WASHINGTON: Apple is getting ready to open its first flagship store in India in the first quarter of 2023, media reports said. The Palo Alto, California-based tech giant has already started hiring retail store workers in India and has posted plans to fill many other job vacancies, according to a media report. In December, it was reported that India was planning to take off China’s hands some of Apple’s production of the iPad. Apple announced last year that it had begun assembling its flagship iPhone 14 in southern India. It has been producing the older models of the iPhone in the country for a few years now.