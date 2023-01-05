Zinc futures rise on spot demand

NEW DELHI: Zinc prices on Thursday increased by 25 paise to Rs 269 per kilogram in the futures trade, amid a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for January delivery traded higher by 25 paise or 0.09 per cent at Rs 269 per kg with a business turnover of 1,967 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.