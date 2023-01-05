Representative image
Representative image
Business

Sundararaman Ramamurthy takes charge as MD-CEO, BSE

In a regulatory filing last year, BSE said markets regulator Sebi has approved the appointment of Ramamurthy as its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: Sundararaman Ramamurthy has assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of leading stock exchange BSE.

In a regulatory filing last year, BSE said markets regulator Sebi has approved the appointment of Ramamurthy as its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer.

“Sundararaman Ramamurthy has assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BSE,” the exchange said in a release on Wednesday.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

SEBI
Sundararaman Ramamurthy
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
leading stock exchange BSE

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in