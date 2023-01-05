Business
Sundararaman Ramamurthy takes charge as MD-CEO, BSE
In a regulatory filing last year, BSE said markets regulator Sebi has approved the appointment of Ramamurthy as its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer.
NEW DELHI: Sundararaman Ramamurthy has assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of leading stock exchange BSE.
“Sundararaman Ramamurthy has assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BSE,” the exchange said in a release on Wednesday.
