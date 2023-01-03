Business
Sanjay Mudaliar named ED of Indian Overseas Bank
He is a postgraduate in science and technology and a certified project management practitioner from London.
CHENNAI: Sanjay Mudaliar, chief general manager and chief technology officer, Bank of Baroda, has been elevated as executive director of Indian Overseas Bank with effect from January one this year. He is a postgraduate in science and technology and a certified project management practitioner from London. He is a seasoned banker with career spanning over 30 years.
