Market benchmarks settle with gains in volatile trade

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks ended with gains on Tuesday amid a largely firm trend in global markets after facing bouts of volatility during the session. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 126.41 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 61,294.20.

During the day, it hit a high of 61,343.96 and a low of 61,004.04. The broader NSE Nifty gained 35.10 points or 0.19 per cent to end at 18,232.55. From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Nestle and Bajaj Finance were among the major winners.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Steel were the main laggards. Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong logged gains, while Seoul ended lower.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the green in mid-session deals. Markets in the US were closed on Monday. International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.34 per cent to USD 86.20 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 212.57 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.