Royal Enfield sales fall 7 pc to 68,400 units in Dec

The company had sold 73,739 units a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement.
NEW DELHI: Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Sunday reported a 7 per cent decline in total sales at 68,400 units in December 2022.

Domestic sales were down 8 per cent last month to 59,821 units compared to 65,187 units in December 2021.

Exports were almost flat at 8,579 units against 8,552 units in the year-ago period, the company said.

