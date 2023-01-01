FTX case: Sam Bankman-Fried to enter ‘not guilty’ plea

SAN FRANCISCO: Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, is reportedly set to enter a plea of ‘not guilty’ when he appears before the court on January 3.

Bankman-Fried, charged by the US Attorney for the Southern District with eight counts including securities fraud and money laundering, is set to appear before US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, New York.

He was released on a $250 million bond, “the largest-ever pretrial bond”, in December amid his trial for committing fraud and other criminal charges. Meanwhile, the government in The Bahamas has seized $3.5 billion in FTX digital assets.