Footwear behemoth Pou Chen to enter TN; to invest Rs 500 crore

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is gearing up to welcome the New Year on a bright note, with Pou Chen Corporation of Taiwan, the world’s largest branded athletic and casual footwear manufacturer, all set to invest more than Rs 500 crore to set up a unit in the State. The investment by the Taichung City-based firm, which caters to Adidas and 15 other global brands, is likely to generate a large number of employment opportunities, an industry source told DT Next.