Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore trades in upper circuit

KOCHI: Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) was trading in the upper circuit at 1.17 pm on Friday on the BSE stock exchange.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 373.35 apiece on Friday afternoon. The shares jumped more than 46.64 per cent in a span of five days, went up 155.81 per cent in a span of 30 days on BSE while the firm's shares had risen 287.97 per cent in six months.

The upper circuit is the highest possible price that the stock can trade at on that designated day.

The Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore or FACT is a PSU under the ownership of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. It is headquartered in Kochi, Kerala, and was incorporated in 1943. It is the first fertiliser manufacturing company in independent India and also the largest central public sector undertaking (CPSU) in Kerala.

According to the exchanges, the company had extended gains for the fifth trading session.

According to the company's announcement, consolidated net profit surged 296.7 per cent to Rs 144.60 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (Q2FY23), against Rs 36.45 crore in Q2FY22. Net sales jumped 147.6 per cent year on year to Rs 1,935 crore in Q2 FY23.