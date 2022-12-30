Adani Ennore container terminal to boost exports
CHENNAI: The recently concluded India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) commenced operation from the Adani Ennore Container Terminal on Thursday and will cover 90% of bilateral trade between the two countries.
Under ECTA, India will benefit from preferential access to 100% of its export products to Australia With this, exports from TN is expected to cross $500 million this fiscal.
The flagging of ceremony of the export consignments from TN under ECTA was held at the Adani Ennore Container Terminal in the presence of leaders such as Israr Ahmed, past chairman FIEO, Vishwas BN, ITS Jt DGFT, Chennai, Balaji, Addl commissioner of Customs, Chennai and Unnikrishnan AR, MD, Saint Gobain India.
The Adani Ennore Container Terminal (AECT) is a state-of-the art box terminal 30 km north of Chennai Port. Located strategically, AECT offers 24x7 congestion-free approach roads for seamless cargo movement and on-dock rail siding services to Bengaluru presenting deep hinterland reach.
It’s also well connected to all container freight stations in the primary hinterland of Chennai and four national highways.
