Garuda Aerospace sees 5-year demand to make 5,000 drones
CHENNAI: Garuda Aerospace became India’s first drone start-up to receive both type certification and RTPO approvals by DGCA for their indigenously designed Kisan drones.
Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder-CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said, “The exclusive double certification is a testament to our indigenous Made in India drone manufacturing capacities. We are powered with strong demands of manufacturing 5,000 drones in the next five months catering to many opportunities.”
The ‘Made in India’ Kisan drones are particularly developed for agricultural purposes such as reducing crop loss, crop health monitoring, yield measurement, and crop loss mitigation with the latest manufacturing capacities, and strong technology backgrounds.
Having been awarded type certificate for the GA-AG model, Garuda Kisan drone is now eligible for Rs 10 lakh unsecured loans from agri infrastructure fund at a 5% interest and 50-100% subsidy from the Centre.
Priced at Rs 4.50 lakh, Garuda Kisan drone is an affordable advanced automated agri drone which has DGCA-approved type certification in the under 25 kg small category.
ICAR, KVKs, FMTTI, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer welfare, and several other government agriculture bodies will now have an option of procuring high-tech Made in India drones manufactured by Garuda Aerospace. This will lead to creating job opportunities for the youth in the near future and a vision of training 1 lakh drone pilots in the next two years.
Garuda Aerospace recently commenced its $30 million Series A round at a $250 million valuation. Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni has invested and is also the company’s brand ambassador. Dhoni has recently launched a drone named Droni. Garuda Aerospace has a drone fleet of 400 and a well-trained team of over 500 pilots across 26 cities.
