Aluminium futures fall on low demand

NEW DELHI: Aluminium prices on Thursday fell 10 paise to Rs 208.10 per kg in the futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a weak trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in January declined by 10 paise or 0.05 per cent to Rs 208.10 per kg in 3,914 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on easing demand from consuming industries mainly kept aluminium prices lower.