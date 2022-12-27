Aerospace: UAE space agency deal spurs Chennai start-up to aim big

‘’The purpose is that it should be light weight as weight plays a major role in the space sector. if you take metals, the density will be higher but with carbon fibre we can reduce it by up to 60 per cent,’’ he said. Thirunavukarasu, hailing from a farmers’ family is an aeronautical engineer who later pursued his post-graduation in France, said, ‘’I got an opportunity to work in Rome for aircraft manufacturing. After that I shifted back to Chennai and started the company in 2014.’’ The company, he said, uses carbon fibre as the basic raw material to manufacture the products allowing them to substantially reduce the weight of satellites which constitute the majority of the payload weight on a rocket.