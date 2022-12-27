Google-backed Adda247 grants ESOPs worth Rs 150 cr to staff
NEW DELHI: Private equity major Advent International will buy a 50.1% stake in Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd from its promoter Jasti family and consider merging it with a peer in its portfolio, the drugmaker said on Monday.
According to a report, the deal is pegged at Rs 6,300 crore. Suven said Advent would make an additional open offer for up to 26 per cent of the voting share capital held by public shareholders at a price of Rs 495 per share.
The Hyderabad-based company also said Advent intends to explore merging Suven with its wholly-owned Cohance Lifesciences to build a company that specialises in active pharmaceutical ingredients as well as contract development and manufacturing businesses.
“(Advent’s) experience and resources will launch the next phase of growth for Suven... It will help us offer a broader set of services,” Venkateswarlu Jasti, managing director, Suven, said in a statement.
The Advent statement said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire significant stake in Suven subject to regulatory approvals and conditions.
It intends to explore the merger of portfolio company Cohance with Suven to build a leading end-to-end Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and merchant Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) player servicing the pharma and specialty chemical markets, the Advent statement added.
Suven Pharma in an exchange filing also informed that Advent International has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a significant stake in the company.
“The Board of Directors of the Company have been informed by our Promoter, Jasti Property and Equity Holdings Private Limited (in its capacity as sole trustee of Jasti Family Trust), that they have executed a Share Purchase Agreement with Berhyanda Limited, a Cyprus based company on December 26, 2022,” the filing read.
“An Open Offer is being made for the acquisition of up to 6,61,86,889 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each representing 26 per cent of the voting share capital...” the filing read.
NEW DELHI: Google-backed government job preparation platform Adda247 on Monday said it has granted stock options worth Rs 150 crore under its employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) programme to its workers.
The ESOP policy currently has a vesting period of four years and aims to reward exceptional talent while continuously valuing employees, the company said in a statement.
“The entire purpose of ESOP policy is also to give priority and importance to our employees. Eventually, we want to generate wealth for all our employees with the dream to create at least a hundred crorepatis from our employees prior to our IPO,” said Anil Nagar, founder-CEO, Adda247.
Adda247 first launched its ESOP policy in 2016 and has rewarded around 10 per cent of its workforce across levels to date. “We as an organisation are committed to building a solid long-term business for our employees as they are our biggest asset,” said Saurabh Bansal, CoFounder COO, Adda247.
Adda247 caters to nearly 80-100 million government job aspirants across the country in 12 vernacular languages.
The company recently acquired UPSC-focused edtech platform, StudyIQ Education. Adda247 currently has 22 million monthly active users, and a total of 2 million paid users.
The platform recently raised $35 million from marquee investors like Google, WestBridge Capital, Infoedge and Asha Impact.
