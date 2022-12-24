T-Hub, Atal IC pick 17 start-ups to boost healthcare

NEW DELHI: Technology incubator T-Hub on Friday announced the launch of the third cohort of the Atal Innovation Centre (AIC) T-Hub Healthcare programme with 17 start-ups in the healthcare sector.

The start-ups were shortlisted from over 200 applications after an extensive screening process by T-Hub, AIC and external industry experts.

The start-ups shortlisted are: Xtraliving, HSOL, Sanjiva Homoeopathy, Qurix, Health Compass, Latros Health, Second Consult, Thera Healthtec, Immuny5, Yantram Healthtech, Medtotes, Mediforte, Yeshbio Solutions and Thamsar TeleHealth.

The start-ups were selected based on their cutting-edge deeptech innovations for healthcare and life sciences space, go-to market readiness, scalability and team composition.