Axiscades buys Mistral Solutions for Rs 296 crore

BENAGLURU: Axiscades Technologies Ltd on Friday announced the completion of of acquisition of Mistral Solutions Private Ltd (MSPL) for Rs 296 crore.

In a statement, Axiscades said it completed the acquisition of MSPL in a phased manner for Rs 296 crore. MSPL is a leader in semiconductor, embedded electronics, defence and product engineering capabilities, the company said.

David Bradley, Chairman of Axiscades said that the acquisition will enable the company to build upon a complementary portfolio of offerings and allow to scale-up operations, while delivering innovative solutions to customers.

Bengaluru-based Axiscades Technologies is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider catering to sectors like aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive, and energy among others.