'40% of India's mobiles export in 2022-23 are iPhones'

NEW DELHI: About 40 per cent of India's mobile exports so far in 2022-23 are iPhones.

"Way to go! Thanks to PLI Scheme, India crossed Rs 50,000 CR export mark during Apr -Nov,2022 - up 110 per cent compared to same period last year. Main contributors are three Apple manufacturers- Foxconn, Pegatron & Wistron & Samsung. 40 per cent worth of smartphones exported from India are iPhones," former CEO of Niti Ayog Amitabh Kant, who is also G20 Sherpa, said in a tweet.

As part of its AtmaNirbhar plan, the Government launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in 14 sectors to make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investments, enhance exports, integrate India into the global supply chain and reduce dependency on imports.

On Tuesday, the government approved the incentives for two companies -- Foxconn India and Padget Electronics -- for mobile manufacturing under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

The incentives for the two companies were worth Rs 357.17 crore and Rs 58.29 crore.