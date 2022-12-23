Gold futures gain Rs 93 to Rs 54,614

NEW DELHI: Gold price on Friday increased by Rs 93 to Rs 54,614 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 93 or 0.17 per cent at Rs 54,614 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,041 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.54 per cent higher at USD 1,805 per ounce in New York.