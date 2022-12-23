Business

Aluminium futures fall on low demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in January declined by 5 paise or 0.02 per cent to Rs 209.10 per kg in 3,231 lots.
NEW DELHI: Aluminium prices on Friday fell 5 paise to Rs 209.10 per kg in the futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a weak trend in the spot market.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on easing demand from consuming industries mainly kept aluminium prices lower.

