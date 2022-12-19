India gains 8 spots on mobile download speeds globally

NEW DELHI: As India rolls out 5G slowly but steadily, the country went up eight spots in rank globally for median mobile speeds, from 113th in October to 105th in November, a report showed on Monday.

Median mobile download speeds in India increased from 16.50 Mbps in October to 18.26 Mbps in November, according to network intelligence and connectivity insights provider Ookla.

However, India decreased one spot in rank globally for overall median fixed broadband speeds and is now at 80th position from 79th in October.

The country's performance in fixed median download speeds witnessed a slight increase from 48.78 in October to 49.09 Mbps in November, dipping 1 spot in fixed broadband speeds.

Qatar led the chart for global median mobile speeds, whereas Senegal jumped 16 spots in rank globally. For fixed broadband download speeds, Chile remained on the top position, and Palestine and Bhutan increased 14 spots in rank globally.

In October, India recorded a 13-month high in mobile and fixed broadband download speed.

The country had recorded the highest median mobile download speed (from 13.87 Mbps in September to 16.50 Mbps in October).

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio recently recorded almost 600 Mbps median download speed on its 5G network in Delhi while India's overall 5G speed hit 500 Mbps as the country rolled out 5G services in October.

All iPhone 12 and above customers will now instantly get access to Jio Welcome Offer as soon as they update their software, according to the company.