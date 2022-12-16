Silver futures decline to Rs 67,400 per kg

MUMBAI: Silver futures on Friday fell Rs 418 to Rs 67,400 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery declined by Rs 418 or 0.62 per cent to Rs 67,400 per kg in a business turnover of 19,575 lots.

Globally, silver was trading 0.58 per cent lower at USD 23.17 per ounce in New York.