Samunnati, Plasma Waters ink pact to improve India’s agri output
CHENNAI: Samunnati Agro Solutions India Private Limited announced the signing of the cooperation agreement with Plasma Waters, a revolutionary water-tech company from Miami on Tuesday.
As the gap between the global food demand and supply grows incessantly, the need to find innovative solutions for immediate and effective application is a pressing one. Agricultural production needs to increase by 70 per cent by 2050, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, in order to meet demand as the world’s population continues to grow, as does the number of people experiencing food insecurity.
Plasma Waters’ technology is a disruptive innovation which is based on nature’s gift of Plasma, the fourth state of matter.
The patented technology of Plasma Water Solutions Inc based in Miami, Florida, and headed globally by the CEO, Robert Hardt recently announced its India launch.
Hardt along with the CRO of the company, Jerry Zuchowicki visited India to launch the first partnership of the Indian entity with Samunnati Agro Solutions. Anil Kumar SG, founder-CEO, Samunnati and Pragya Kalia, MD, India of Plasma Water Solutions India Pvt Ltd signed the MoU to begin this strategic relationship.
Anil Kumar said, “Bringing in world-class technology in cultivation is foundational to achieve the full potential of Indian agri sector. This technology is a perfect example of symbiotic connection between conservation and deriving economic benefits for the farming community.”
