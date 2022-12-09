Fiscal management will drive India’s growth: Uday Kotak

Speaking at CII’s Global Economic Policy Summit 2022, Kotak said that India is the fifth largest economy in the world and can rise further upwards.

However, it’s growth would depend on economic performance in terms of absolute GDP and absolute per capita income and doing well on current account and fiscal management, he said.

Kotak added for building Indian companies of global standards, the manufacturing scale needs to be enhanced. This, he said, would be possible through cutting-edge innovation rather than being dependent on arbitrage alone.