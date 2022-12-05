Business

‘Apple advertising on Twitter back to usual’

On Monday, Musk said Apple threatened to remove Twitter from the App Store, which would make the platform inaccessible to a significant share of the mobile phone market.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk
Dt Next Bureau

WASHINGTON: Apple Inc. is proceeding with regular advertising on Twitter and is currently the largest advertiser on the social media network, Twitter’s new owner, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said.

Apple has “fully resumed” advertising on Twitter, Musk stressed on Saturday, during a two-hour Twitter Spaces chat that had over 90,000 listeners.

On Wednesday, Musk said Apple CEO Tim Cook never considered removing the social media platform from its App Store despite prior reports that the tech giant was threatening to do so.

On Monday, Musk said Apple threatened to remove Twitter from the App Store, which would make the platform inaccessible to a significant share of the mobile phone market.

Speculation about Twitter’s removal from the App Store was fuelled by reports that Apple executive Phil Schiller was leaving Twitter in the wake of Musk’s reform of the social media platform.

Musk acquired Twitter in October, vowing to bolster protections for free speech. The company has since reinstated many previously suspended accounts, including that of former US President Donald Trump.

Musk said he would create a new smartphone if Apple or Google decide to remove Twitter from their application stores.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk advises Joe Biden to just buy a Tesla

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Donald Trump
Twitter
Tim Cook
Elon Musk
Apple
Musk
Apple CEO
Apple Inc
Apple CEO Tim Cook
Former US President
Apple advertising
billionaire entrepreneur

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in