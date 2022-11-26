Rabi area coverage rises by 24.13L hectares over last year

NEW DELHI: Rabi area coverage this year has increased by 24.13 lakh hectares over last year.

Taking stock of the Rabi crops position with senior officials, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar expressed satisfaction that so far, area coverage reported under wheat is 152.88 lakh hectare as compared to 138.35 lakh hectare in the corresponding period of last year, as major wheat growing states have reported increased area coverage as compared to last year.

For wheat, there has been an increase in area coverage by 14.53 lakh hectares over last year and this has been the highest ever since the last four years.

As on November 25, total area sown under Rabi crops reported was 358.59 lakh hectares (which is 57 per cent of the normal Rabi area) as compared to 334.46 lakh hectares in the corresponding period of last year. Thus, Rabi area coverage has increased by 24.13 lakh hectares over last year.

Tomar hoped that with favourable soil moisture condition, better live water storage position and comfortable availability of fertilisers across the country, Rabi crops area coverage is expected to accelerate further in the coming days and a good Rabi harvest can be expected.

As per the Ministry of Agriculture, present live water storage in 143 important reservoirs across the country is 149.49 billion cubic metre (week ending November 24). Soil moisture condition during November 15-21 is more than the average of the past seven years in most of the districts.