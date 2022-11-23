Credai hails TN’s new development plan for Hosur

CHENNAI: Credai TN, (Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India) has welcomed the Tamil Nadu Government’s approval of The New Town Development Plan for Hosur. Hosur city is extended across 190.20 sq. km and it has more than 1500 industrial units and over 3,000 micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The new plan is the need of an hour as Hosur is witnessing rapid Industrial Growth which will speed up the growth and development of the construction industry, said Suresh Krishn, president, Credai TN. “We urge the government to make the Master Plan operational for the already-approved cities in the state and anticipate the Master Plan being implemented shortly for other towns in the state,” he added.