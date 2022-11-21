Singapore company monitors TN, Gujarat’s wind energy potential
SINGAPORE: A Singapore-based company is closely monitoring the potential of producing wind energy in deep waters off Gujarat and Tamil Nadu as India progresses with its multi-billion-dollar renewable programme.
Anil Bhatia, VP, renewable and hybrid energy at HBA, said strong winds across deep seas off Gujarat and TN are most suitable for installing bigger wind turbines, ranging from size of 12 MW to 18 MW, and produce 24X7 renewable energy at a competitive price.
“We are closely monitoring potential projects as the Government in New Delhi has recently issued a tender for a block of 4,000 MW wind energy development,” he said.
The continuous energy production from such offshore farms makes the production of green ammonia and hydrogen viable and competitive. Electricity in the range of Rs 8-12 per kwh is achievable, he said.
Bhatia also sees massive cost savings in setting up offshore complexes producing green ammonia, especially the cable cost to land the green energy onshore.
He compares the offshore mode of managing hydrogen-ammonia production and exports just like the way hydrocarbon production and shipments have been handled around platforms in deep water fields by the offshore oil and gas industry for many decades.
“We have the experience of handling such challenging projects,” Bhatia said on the sidelines of the Offshore South East Asia (OSEA) event held from November 15-17.
Global industrial groups are developing and are set to produce 15 MW and 18 MW wind turbines while 12 MW turbines are already operating in some of the major wind-energy-producing regions, especially Europe.
Bhatia is confident of installing wind turbines of 12 MW to 18 MW in deep waters off Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.
Using its experience of installing platforms and jackets of drilling rigs for the petroleum industry, HBA has the advantage of handling such projects in strong wind conditions, he said.
Combined solar and wind energy production, India can be among the first few countries decarbonising at full pace and even exporting green energy, he added.
“By putting together the bigger wind turbines and ammonia ships, we can produce the most competitive green ammonia for India and export markets,” Bhatia said.
