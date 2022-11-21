Realme will continue its journey as a socially responsible brand

NEW DELHI: The concept of giving back to society is an age-old concept in India which has got prominence globally amid the rise of 'woke' culture.

Havas' 'Meaningful Brands Report 2021' highlighted that 73 per cent of the respondents want the brands to act now for the good of society and the planet.

Sixty-four per cent of respondents showed buying preference for companies with a reputation for purposeful action, not just their profits.

The onset of the Covid-19 led pandemic furthered the corporates' contribution to the larger good starting from building a better workplace to building a community.

India was also featured among the top 20 generous countries in the Charity Aid Foundation's (CAF) 'World Giving Index 2021'.

Over the years, contributions from brands like realme have played a key role in supporting India not just during the pandemic but also towards addressing other developmental areas.

During the pandemic, the company collaborated with Zomato for its 'India Needs Oxygen' initiative and donated oxygen concentrators and related supplies that could cater to 350 patients daily.

realme said it also donated oxygen amounting to 3000 litres to Hemkunt Foundation and distributed over 1 lakh masks via its offline stores.

This Diwali, realme supported SOS Children's Village of India with wholesome technology experience by providing them with air purifiers for better indoor air quality to realme Pad Mini and Buds Wireless 2S for an engaging educational experience and an enjoyable festive season.

The brand furthered its initiative by opening a crowd-funding campaign on Ketto for Purnata, an NGO working towards eradicating Human Trafficking in India and providing children of sex workers with life skills and vocational training with job placement opportunities to earn their livelihood.

As part of this initiative, realme had put a designer couture worth Rs 1,50,000, that was showcased at FDCIx Lakme Fashion Week as part of ONYX collection by Amit Aggarwal x realme as a reward for the winner of the lucky draw. The campaign saw participation from realme employees, community members, fans and people at large to drive a societal impact.

The brand is also working actively towards achieving its zero carbon emission and zero waste to landfill by 2025 commitment and introducing sustainable packaging for its products. With technology increasingly becoming ubiquitous, the role of brands like realme towards creating a truly digitised India will further become prominent.

In just four years of its inception, driven by its brand spirit 'Dare to Leap', realme has achieved several milestones and launched several user and community centric initiatives.

The brand has built a strong community of over 5 million fans in India and stands tall as the second largest smartphone brand in the country, said the company.

Out of the total 140 million global users, 70 million are in India and have helped realme emerge as one of the most trusted brands in the country. The brand is committed towards democratising technology for youth by making a smart and connected TechLife ecosystem accessible to them with affordable pricing.

"Behind every action, realme has a plan to build a sustainable future. The brand continues to play a role in helping individuals and communities by making technology available to them at accessible price points and believes in improving various aspects of life ranging from gender equality, better jobs, education and better economy," according to the company.

Reflecting on its core mission of providing leap-forward technologies to the youth, realme has developed TechLife ecosystem with a range of AIOT consumer devices to help consumers live a connected and smarter lifestyle.

The brand alongside is also democratising the usage of 5G that will help enable faster access to citizen services.

With this, realme said it will continue its journey as a socially responsible brand.